Smith-Schuster (toe) is expected to be fine after X-rays came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This confirms an initial report suggesting Smith-Schuster avoided a serious injury when he got hurt during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Patriots. His practice participation may be impacted, but it sounds like the Steelers expect to have their top receiver available when they host the Seahawks in Week 2. Smith-Schuster was one of the few bright spots for Pittsburgh in an ugly season opener, grabbing six of eight targets for 78 yards while handling a 90 percent snap share on offense.