Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Back at practice
Smith-Schuster (head) is practicing Sunday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Smith-Schuster exited Friday's preseason opener against the Giants to be evaluated for a concussion. His quick return to the field suggests he tested negative, though, so the rookie should be in the clear moving forward.
