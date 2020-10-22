Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Wednesday absences from practice have become the norm for Smith-Schuster, but he'll suit up Sunday against the 5-0 Titans alongside Diontae Johnson (back), who's practicing fully this week after sitting out the 5-0 Steelers' Week 6 win over the Browns. Smith-Schuster has nowhere to go but up this weekend after logging just two receptions on four targets for six yards against Cleveland.
