Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wednesday absences from practice have become routine for Smith-Schuster, but he'll be out there Sunday against the Browns. To date, Smith-Schuster is averaging six targets a game, which has yielded a 21/188/3 stat line through four outings. He'll remain a key weapon for QB Ben Roethlisberger this weekend versus a Cleveland defense that has allowed an average of 296.4 passing yards per game. Only the Seahawks and Falcons have surrendered more thus far.

More News