Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Wednesday absences from practice have become routine for Smith-Schuster, but he'll be out there Sunday against the Browns. To date, Smith-Schuster is averaging six targets a game, which has yielded a 21/188/3 stat line through four outings. He'll remain a key weapon for QB Ben Roethlisberger this weekend versus a Cleveland defense that has allowed an average of 296.4 passing yards per game. Only the Seahawks and Falcons have surrendered more thus far.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Overshadowed in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Week 4 game postponed•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Scores third touchdown•