Smith-Schuster suffered a potential concussion during Friday's preseason game against the Giants.

Smith-Schuster has been competing with second-year pro Eli Rogers for the role of slot receiver, but a concussion would clearly hinder his chances. The 2017 second-rounder came up woozy after attempting a diving tackle following a Josh Dobbs interception.

