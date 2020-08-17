Smith-Schuster changed his routine this offseason, working one-on-one with a trainer instead of working out with a group of players, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to last year, Smith-Schuster never seemed to have any problem with strength, conditioning or durability, playing 40 games in three seasons at USC and 30 during his first two years with the Steelers. He then missed four weeks last season after he suffered a knee sprain and a concussion, adding injury to insult amidst a highly disappointing campaign. Ben Roethlisberger's return to the starting lineup puts Smith-Schuster on track for a rebound in the final year of his rookie contract, though it remains to be seen if the 38-year-old QB can match his pre-injury form. Smith-Schuster claims he isn't worried about signing a new contract, though it wouldn't come as any surprise if the Steelers were to announce an extension before Week 1. Absent a new deal, Smith-Schuster will be a top candidate for the franchise tag next spring.