Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Breaks loose for 69-yard catch
Smith-Schuster (hamstring) brought in all six of his targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots. He also returned two kickoffs for 49 yards.
The rookie appeared to have made the play of the afternoon when he took a short pass up the left sideline and then cut back to the middle late in the fourth quarter, gaining 69 yards before appearing to run out of gas and getting brought down at the Patriots' 10-yard line. Smith-Schuster showed no ill effects whatsoever from the hamstring issue that had been plaguing him earlier in the week, and he appears poised for No. 1 receiver duties in Week 16 against the vulnerable Texans secondary with Antonio Brown (calf) likely to miss the contest, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
