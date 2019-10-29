Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Breaks the century mark
Smith-Schuster caught five passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.
No Pittsburgh receiver was happier to have Mason Rudolph back under center than Smith-Schuster, who saw a season-high nine targets and had his first 100-yard game in 2019. His touchdown came on an impressive catch of an underthrown pass off the top of the defensive back's helmet to give Pittsburgh their first lead of the game. Smith-Schuster entered the contest averaging less than 57 yards per game but has now scored twice in his last three games. He faces a difficult challenge in Week 9 against an Indianapolis defense that has not allowed opposing wide receivers to catch more than one touchdown in a game this season.
