Smith-Schuster snagged 13 of 19 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster toe-tapped for a two-yard score midway through the second quarter, the team's second of three in the quarter. After being a deep threat in Week 1, Smith-Schuster found more success underneath in Week 2. Meanwhile, the sophomore receiver has as many catches and two more 100-yard games, than Antonio Brown through the season's first two weeks. Buy what Smith-Schuster is selling.

