Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Catches 13 passes
Smith-Schuster snagged 13 of 19 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 42-37 loss to Kansas City.
Smith-Schuster toe-tapped for a two-yard score midway through the second quarter, the team's second of three in the quarter. After being a deep threat in Week 1, Smith-Schuster found more success underneath in Week 2. Meanwhile, the sophomore receiver has as many catches and two more 100-yard games, than Antonio Brown through the season's first two weeks. Buy what Smith-Schuster is selling.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Leads team in receiving versus Browns•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Targeted eight times•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes only catch count•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes only catch count•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Resumes practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not practicing to start week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.