Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Cleared for Week 16
Smith-Schuster (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Smith-Schuster didn't carry an injury designation into the weekend after practicing fully Thursday and Friday, but his status was still somewhat unsettled leading up to kickoff after Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relayed earlier Sunday that the team was monitoring the wideout's ability to tolerate pain in his knee during a pregame workout before determining his fate. Evidently, Smith-Schuster's knee wasn't too bothersome, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Steelers used him cautiously as he returns from a four-game absence. If Smith-Schuster's snap count ends up being limited Sunday, more reps and targets would open up for Diontae Johnson and James Washington.
