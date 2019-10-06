Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Cleared to play Week 5

Smith-Schuster (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Coming off a short week after playing 73 percent of the offensive snaps in the Monday night win over the Bengals, Smith-Schuster was only able to participate in one practice while managing the painful toe injury. That was apparently good enough for the Steelers to sign off on Smith-Schuster suiting up, but it's worth wondering how effective he might be while playing hurt. He turned in his worst performance of the season in the game against Cincinnati, bringing in only three of his four targets for 15 yards.