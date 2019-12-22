Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Clearly not 100 percent

Smith-Schuster (knee) caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.

Clearly gutting it out at much less than 100 percent, Smith-Schuster failed to make much of an impact in his first action since Week 11. The banged-up wide receiver will likely be out there when the Steelers try to clinch a playoff berth against the Ravens in Week 17, but his impact will probably be limited.