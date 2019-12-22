Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Clearly not 100 percent
Smith-Schuster (knee) caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets.
Clearly gutting it out at much less than 100 percent, Smith-Schuster failed to make much of an impact in his first action since Week 11. The banged-up wide receiver will likely be out there when the Steelers try to clinch a playoff berth against the Ravens in Week 17, but his impact will probably be limited.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Cleared for Week 16•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Week 16 status still unsettled•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Heads into weekend minus injury designation•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Knee still an issue•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...