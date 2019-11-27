Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Clears protocol, but doesn't practice Wednesday

Smith-Schuster has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. However, the wideout missed Wednesday's practice, as he's still dealing with a knee injury.

Per Pryor, Smith-Schuster was sporting a big brace on his knee Wednesday, so that's the injury he'll need to move past in order to gain clearance to suit up Sunday against the Browns. If Smith-Schuster is limited or out this weekend, added Week 13 opportunities would be available for James Washington and Diontae Johnson.