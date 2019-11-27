Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Clears protocol, but doesn't practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. However, the wideout missed Wednesday's practice, as he's still dealing with a knee injury.
Per Pryor, Smith-Schuster was sporting a big brace on his knee Wednesday, so that's the injury he'll need to move past in order to gain clearance to suit up Sunday against the Browns. If Smith-Schuster is limited or out this weekend, added Week 13 opportunities would be available for James Washington and Diontae Johnson.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could return Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not playing Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Another missed practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Knee injury downplayed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
11/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the 3 Thanksgiving games, identifying the best starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.