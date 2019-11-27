Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Clears protocol, but sits out practice

Smith-Schuster (knee) cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. However, the wideout didn't participate in the Steelers' first practice of Week 13.

Per Pryor, Smith-Schuster was sporting a big brace on his left knee Wednesday, so that's something he'll need to move past in order to gain clearance to suit up Sunday against the Browns. If Smith-Schuster is sidelined for a second straight week, added opportunities would be available for James Washington and Diontae Johnson.