Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes alive late in Week 16 win
Smith-Schuster led his team with six catches for 75 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Monday's 34-6 win over the Texans.
Smith-Schuster was quiet for most of this one, but came up with a 49-yard grab and an 18-yard touchdown on one drive in the fourth quarter to make fantasy owners happy. He and Martavis Bryant should continue to see added attention from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger while Antonio Brown (calf) heals. With Pittsburgh needing a win and a New England loss next week to secure home-field advantage, expect big things from Smith-Schuster against the hapless Browns.
