Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes up empty in win
Smith-Schuster failed to catch any of the three targets he saw during the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
Smith-Schuster played in the first four series with Mason Rudolph under center, but the duo was never able to connect. Despite the blanking, there's essentially zero concerns about Smith-Schuster's role in the upcoming season, one that is expected to yield a prolific number of targets. The dynamic third-year receiver could have an opportunity to log some snaps with Ben Roethlisberger under center in the next preseason tilt, Sunday, Aug. 25 against the Titans.
