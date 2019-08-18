Smith-Schuster failed to catch any of the three targets he saw during the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Smith-Schuster played in the first four series with Mason Rudolph under center, but the duo was never able to connect. Despite the blanking, there's essentially zero concerns about Smith-Schuster's role in the upcoming season, one that is expected to yield a prolific number of targets. The dynamic third-year receiver could have an opportunity to log some snaps with Ben Roethlisberger under center in the next preseason tilt, Sunday, Aug. 25 against the Titans.

More News
Our Latest Stories