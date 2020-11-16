Smith-Schuster recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Bengals.

Smith-Schuster led the team with 13 targets, the second time he's surpassed 10 in his last four contests. He didn't turn that opportunity into a massive yardage total, though he still recorded receptions of 24 and 12 yards. Smith-Schuster also found the end zone for the fifth time this season, slipping free from coverage for an eight-yard catch halfway through the second quarter. After a slow start to the season, Smith-Schuster has topped 65 yards in each of his last four games, and he'll draw an exploitable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 12.