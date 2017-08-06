Smith-Schuster and Eli Rogers split first-team slot reps at Saturday's practice, PennLive.com's Jacob Klinger reports.

Smith-Schuster dealt with a minor undisclosed injury at the beginning of camp, but it doesn't seem to have impacted his bid to earn a Week 1 role. While Rogers can still be viewed as the favorite for the starting slot job, the second-round rookie is clearly a serious threat and figures to be involved in the red zone at the very least. The competition takes on added importance due to Pittsburgh's lack of proven receiving talent at tight end, though that impact will be neutralized if/when Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and Le'Veon Bell are actually all present at the same time.