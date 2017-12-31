Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Compiles 265 total yards, two TDs in win
Smith-Schuster had nine receptions (on 10 targets) for 143 yards and a touchdown, and added a 96-yard kickoff return for another score, in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns. He finished the 2017 season with 58 catches (on 80 targets) for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, and added 240 yards and the touchdown on nine kick returns in 14 games.
Smith-Schuster was clearly Landry Jones' favorite receiver, and the rookie took advantage of the opportunity and the absence of Antonio Brown (lower leg). The first Steelers player with a receiving touchdown and a kick return touchdown in the same game since Gary Ballman in 1963, Smith-Schuster gives the team another weapon in an already potent arsenal.
