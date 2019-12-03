Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Considered questionable this week

Coach Mike Tomlin considers Smith-Schuster (knee) questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

James Conner (shoulder) is also in that category, but has a better chance of practicing Wednesday than Smith-Schuster, according to Tomlin. If Smith-Schuster ends up limited or out this weekend, James Washington, Diontae Johnson and Tevin Jones would be in line to head the Steelers' Week 14 wideout corps.