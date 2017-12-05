Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could face one-game suspension
The NFL is reportedly considering a one-game suspension for Smith-Schuster, stemming from the hit the wideout delivered on Vontaze Burfict during Monday's win over Cincinnati, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Smith-Schuster was on the field for 82 percent of the Steelers' snaps on offense in Monday's 23-20 win over the Bengals, en route to catching four of his five targets for 17 yards. If he's sidelined Sunday against the Ravens, Antonio Brown (toe) would continue to head to Steelers' wideout corps, with Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers candidates to absorb a share of Smith-Schuster's typical target allotment.
