Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could return Sunday

The Steelers are hopeful that Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) will be available for Sunday's game against the Browns, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

The report also notes that running back James Conner, "on the other hand, would be considered more questionable" for the contest. Added clarity regarding Smith-Schuster's Week 13 status should arrive no later than Wednesday's injury report, but who he'd be catching passes from if he is able to play this coming weekend has yet to be determined, with Devlin Hodges having replaced Mason Rudolph at QB in Sunday's win over the Bengals.