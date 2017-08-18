Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Dealing with bone bruise in knee
Smith-Schuster has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his knee, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The ailment is just the most recent for the rookie wideout, who dealt with a slight ankle injury at the beginning of training camp and was evaluated for a potential concussion in the Steelers' first game of the preseason. Head coach Mike Tomlin termed Smith-Schuster "day-to-day" Thursday, which doesn't shed light on his potential to play Sunday versus the Falcons. Perhaps more important is falling behind his primary competition for the slot receiver role, Eli Rogers, due to his continued visits to the trainer's room.
