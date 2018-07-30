Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Dealing with minor injury
Smith-Schuster is tending to a minor undisclosed injury, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Lending credence to the notion that Smith-Schuster's issue is minor is that the wideout was spotted catching passes after his early exit from practice Sunday and looked fine in doing so. As a result, consider Smith-Schuster day-to-day.
