Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Dealing with toe issue
Smith-Schuster (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smith-Schuster logged 43 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in this past Monday's 27-3 win over the Bengals, en route to catching three of his four targets for a season-low 15 yards. So far there's been nothing to suggest that the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens is in peril, but that's a notion that would be solidified by a return to practice Thursday, in some capacity, on Smith-Schuster's part.
