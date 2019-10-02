Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Dealing with toe issue

Smith-Schuster (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.

Smith-Schuster logged 43 of a possible 58 snaps on offense in this past Monday's 27-3 win over the Bengals, en route to catching three of his four targets for a season-low 15 yards. So far there's been nothing to suggest that the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Ravens is in peril, but that's a notion that would be solidified by a return to practice Thursday, in some capacity, on Smith-Schuster's part.

