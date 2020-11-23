Smith-Schuster (toe) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Smith-Schuster tripped over the weighted portion of a penalty flag near the end of this past Sunday's win in Jacksonville. While he didn't return to the game, the team noted he could have taken the field again, if he was needed. Smith-Schuster will look to increase his activity level in advance of Thursday's game versus the Ravens.