Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Doesn't practice Friday

Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Friday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The report adds that Smith-Schuster -- who aggravated his knee injury at practice Thursday -- isn't sure when he'll be able to return to action, so it looks imminent that he'll be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

