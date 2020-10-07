Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to fellow starting wideout Diontae Johnson (toe), but Pryor suggests that the duo's listed injuries are "minor things and haven't kept them out of games so far." For some perspective, Smith-Schuster -- who didn't play last week due to the postponement of the scheduled Titans/Steelers contest -- sat out back-to-back practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a full session on Friday and approaching the team's game against the Texans in Week 3 minus an injury designation. A similar pattern could be on tap in advance of Sunday's game against the Eagles.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Week 4 game postponed•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Scores third touchdown•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practices in full Friday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out Wednesday's practice•