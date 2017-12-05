Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Draws one-game suspension
Smith-Schuster has been suspended for one game for a violation of the NFL's safety-related playing rules, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith-Schuster's suspension follows the hit that the wideout delivered on Vontaze Burfict during Monday's win over the Bengals. With Smith-Schuster now set to miss Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Antonio Brown (toe) is in line to continue to head to Steelers' wideout corps in Week 14, while Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers are candidates to absorb a share of the rookie pass-catcher's normal target allotment.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Could face one-game suspension•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Faces potential fine, suspension after illegal hit•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practicing fully•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Has chance to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ruled out Week 12•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice•
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire WRs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire TEs
Who is Jamey adding at the TE position? Find out here.
-
Top Waiver Wire QBs
Who is Jamey adding at the QB position? Find out here.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire
Need some Waiver Wire help for your Fantasy playoffs? We’ve got you covered on the Fantasy...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.