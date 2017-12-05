Smith-Schuster has been suspended for one game for a violation of the NFL's safety-related playing rules, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith-Schuster's suspension follows the hit that the wideout delivered on Vontaze Burfict during Monday's win over the Bengals. With Smith-Schuster now set to miss Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Antonio Brown (toe) is in line to continue to head to Steelers' wideout corps in Week 14, while Martavis Bryant and Eli Rogers are candidates to absorb a share of the rookie pass-catcher's normal target allotment.