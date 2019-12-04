Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Dubbed week-to-week

Smith-Schuster called himself week-to-week Wednesday and ran for the first time since suffering his knee injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Schuster only ran in a straight line Wednesday, but he's making clear progress in his recovery and appears close to making cuts again. The third-year-pro is officially considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, according to Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site . He's nursing a knee issue suffered Week 11 versus Cleveland. Pittsburgh's initial injury report for Week 14 will be released later Wednesday, and James Washington, Diontae Johnson and Tevin Jones would be in line for expanded roles if Smith-Schuster were limited or forced to miss any more time.