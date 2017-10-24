Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed Tuesday that Smith-Schuster was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

There hadn't been any indication that Smith-Schuster sustained a head injury in Sunday's 29-14 win over the Bengals and the receiver even address the media Monday, but it's possible that his concussion symptoms didn't surface immediately. In any event, he'll need to pass through all phases of the protocol before receiving clearance to play in the Week 8 matchup with the Lions. With Martavis Bryant making no secret of his desire to be traded elsewhere, Smith-Schuster has seen his role in the Pittsburgh offense increase since the beginning of the season, but any missed time due to the concussion could derail his efforts. If Smith-Schuster is unable to play over the weekend, Eli Rogers could take on an elevated snap count, as might Bryant, assuming he and the Steelers are able to at least temporarily repair their fractured relationship.