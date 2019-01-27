Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Exits Pro Bowl
Smith-Schuster sustained a knee bruise during the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Smith-Schuster caught one of three targets for 16 yards prior to leaving the game. The injury doesn't appear overly seriously but it would be surprising to see the 22-year-old retake the field Sunday, regardless.
