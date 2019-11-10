Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expected to play Sunday

Smith-Schuster (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Rams, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Smith-Schuster was added to the Steelers' injury report Friday after logging a limited practice, but it doesn't look like his foot issue will sideline him Week 10, an outcome that will be confirmed when the team's inactives are submitted in advance of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories