Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expected to play Week 2
Coach Mike Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Smith-Schuster (toe) will play Sunday against the Seahawks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Per Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site, Tomlin noted that Smith-Schuster's on-field activity may be limited early this week, but the receiver's toe injury isn't expected to be anything that prevents him from suiting up during the upcoming weekend. Smith-Schuster suffered the injury late in the Steelers' 33-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 1, finishing the night with six receptions for 78 yards while playing 90 percent of the offensive snaps.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Avoids serious toe injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Nursing minor toe injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Tweaks ankle in loss•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Hits paydirt Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Working on downfield skills•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Comes up empty in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Top Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
News and notes: Coleman, Guice out
Who's healthy and who will you need to replace for Week 2? Here's the latest on injuries and...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...