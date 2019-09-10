Coach Mike Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Smith-Schuster (toe) will play Sunday against the Seahawks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Per Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site, Tomlin noted that Smith-Schuster's on-field activity may be limited early this week, but the receiver's toe injury isn't expected to be anything that prevents him from suiting up during the upcoming weekend. Smith-Schuster suffered the injury late in the Steelers' 33-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 1, finishing the night with six receptions for 78 yards while playing 90 percent of the offensive snaps.