Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Expecting more opportunities
Smith-Schuster told Yahoo's Tank Williams that the departure of Martavis Bryant will give the second-year wideout a better opportunity to show what he's capable of.
Smith-Schuster and Bryant essentially operated as co-No. 2 receivers last season, with the former producing far more efficiently while the latter actually held an 84-80 advantage in targets. The 2017 second-round pick's quick development made Bryant expendable, with the Steelers ultimately trading him for a third-round pick in the recently completed draft. The team did use a second-round selection on wideout James Washington, but he shouldn't be an immediate threat to Smith-Schuster's playing time or target volume. Coming off a rookie season in which he caught 58 of 80 targets for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, the USC product is a strong bet to reach triple digits in the target column during his sophomore campaign, potentially even threatening Le'Veon Bell's status as the No. 2 pass-game option in Pittsburgh. Bell finished second on the team in receptions and targets in 2014, 2016 and 2017, trailing Antonio Brown each time.
