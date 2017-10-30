Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Explodes for 193 yards
Smith-Schuster caught seven passes on 10 targets for 193 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-15 victory over Detroit.
Smith-Schuster was putting together an impressive game even before exploding through the middle of the Lions' defense for a 97-yard touchdown. It's safe to say the 20-year-old has completely secured the Steelers' No. 2 wideout behind Antonio Brown, and his upside in that role is now much more apparent. While the Steelers have a Week 9 bye coming up, Smith-Schuster will have the privilege of taking aim at a weak Colts defense in Week 10 -- one that sits dead last in the league with 31.7 points allowed per game.
