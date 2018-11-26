Smith-Schuster corralled 13 of a team-high 17 targets, amassing 189 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

Smith-Schuster enjoyed the second-best receiving output of his young career in what was a monster day at Mile High. With a dazzling 97-yard touchdown catch and run, he now has two scores of 97-plus yards for his career (he and Gaynell Tinsley are the only players in NFL history to do so). The 22-year-old wideout has been a high-end WR2 option in most formats, with at least four receptions or 90 receiving yards in every game this year. Week 13's matchup provides at least a sliver of doubt that the streak will be extended, facing a Chargers defense that allows the fourth-fewest WR receptions (120), and the sixth-fewest receiving yards to the position (1,554).