Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Faces potential fine after illegal hit
Smith-Schuster caught 4-of-5 targets, but managed just 17 yards in Pittsburgh's 23-20 win over Cincinnati on Monday.
The rookie struggled to get free all game, and was held to seven yards or less on each of his receptions. The frustration eventually got to him, as Smith-Schuster was called for two personal fouls after an illegal hit on Vontaze Burfict late in the fourth quarter. Smith-Schuster will likely be fined, and could even be hit with a suspension, that would force him to miss Pittsburgh's Week 14 contest against division rival Baltimore.
