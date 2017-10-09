Play

Smith-Schuster caught four of six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 30-9 loss to Jacksonville.

Smith-Schuster finished second to Antonio Brown in receiving yards despite seeing fewer targets than Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Martavis Bryant. The rookie's carved out a nice role as a secondary weapon, but the massive volume taken up by Pittsburgh's trio of "Killer B's" will make it difficult for him to make an impact consistently.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories