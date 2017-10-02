Smith-Schuster had three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Although healthy, Eli Rogers was inactive this week, allowing Smith-Schuster to serve as the primary slot receiver. Still, Smith-Schuster only saw four targets from Ben Roethlisberger, and his limited role in the offense makes him touchdown-dependent for fantasy purposes. Despite scoring for the second time in three games, fantasy owners should consider that his next game is against Jacksonville, which has allowed opposing wide receivers to score just two times in their first four games.