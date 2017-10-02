Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Finds end zone Sunday
Smith-Schuster had three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
Although healthy, Eli Rogers was inactive this week, allowing Smith-Schuster to serve as the primary slot receiver. Still, Smith-Schuster only saw four targets from Ben Roethlisberger, and his limited role in the offense makes him touchdown-dependent for fantasy purposes. Despite scoring for the second time in three games, fantasy owners should consider that his next game is against Jacksonville, which has allowed opposing wide receivers to score just two times in their first four games.
More News
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Two catches in OT loss•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Quiet day in debut•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Makes three grabs Saturday•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Almost set to return•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Dealing with bone bruise in knee•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...