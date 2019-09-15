Smith-Schuster caught five of eight targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger exited the game at halftime due to an elbow injury, but Smith-Schuster showed good chemistry with backup Mason Rudolph, hauling in a 45-yard pass in the third quarter. While JuJu's stock would be downgraded a bit if Roethlisberger needs to miss any time, he still remains an upper-echelon wide receiver and the clear-cut top option in Pittsburgh's passing game.