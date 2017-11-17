Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Four-catch effort in victory
Smith-Schuster brought in four of eight targets for 47 yards in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.
Despite the fact he only secured half of them, Smith-Schuster's eight targets were certainly an encouraging figure. The 20-year-old has now logged 25 looks over the last three games, 16 of which he's parlayed into receptions. Teammate Antonio Brown stole the show Thursday with 10 receptions for 144 yards and a trio of scores, but with former No. 2 receiver Martavis Bryant dropping a couple of passes, Smith-Schuster's standing as the next pass-catching option behind Brown is firmer than ever. He'll look to pull his numbers back up against the Packers' secondary in Week 12.
