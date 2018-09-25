Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Fourth straight 100-yard game
Smith-Schuster totaled 116 yards on nine catches in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.
Smith-Schuster led the team with 11 targets and, for the third time in three games, and four straight dating back to last season, eclipsed the 100-yard mark. He now has 27 catches for 356 yards and a touchdown, and with defenses having to focus on Antonio Brown, should continue to put up big numbers in Pittsburgh's potent offense.
