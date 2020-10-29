Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Smith-Schuster's absence from practice Wednesday appears routine and he'll be a go for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The 23-year-old is coming off his busiest game of current campaign, as he was on the field for 65 of a possible 79 offensive snaps in this past Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans, en route to racking up nine catches (on 14 targets) for 85 yards.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Gets more involved•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Back to full practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another Wednesday session•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Quiet in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Back to full practice•