Smith-Schuster brought in all four of his targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 41-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The second-year receiver put up a single-digit YPC figure for the second second time this season, but he also found the end zone for the first time since Week 2. Smith-Schuster's target total was his lowest of the season, however, as Ben Roethlisberger stuck with the tried-and-true formula of peppering Antonio Brown with double-digit pass attempts with considerable success. Despite the overall statistical downturn Sunday, Smith-Schuster retains an undeniably pivotal role in the offense and shapes up as an excellent fantasy prospect in all formats again for a Week 6 divisional clash against the Bengals.