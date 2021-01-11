Smith-Schuster hauled in a whopping 13 passes (19 targets) for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-37 playoff loss to the Browns.

The Steelers' offense as a whole looked like the team that was without its head coach and lacking a week of practice in the first quarter. Ben Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster finally got things rolling over the next three periods, but the deficit had grown too large to catch up. Still, it was a big win for the Smith-Schuster from a fantasy perspective, as it was his first 100-plus yard game with a touchdown this season. Smith-Schuster finished the regular season with 97 receptions for 831 yards and nine touchdowns. The combination of receptions and scores kept him useful in PPR formats, but the veteran saw a drop in usage to make room for Pittsburgh's suddenly stacked receiver corps. Smith-Schuster will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and a change of scenery seems plausible given the contract he could command and the Steelers' depth at the position. If Smith-Schuster lands in a situation in which receiver help is needed, it could put the talented wideout back in the upper echelon of pass-catchers.