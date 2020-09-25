Smith-Schuster (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster, who didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday, was back at practice Friday and listed as a full participant. In fact, the Steelers approach the weekend with no players listed with Week 3 injury designations. Smith-Schuster thus is poised to handle his usual pass-catching duties Sunday opposite fellow starter Diontae Johnson. The duo combined for 15 catches on 21 targets in Week 2's win over the Broncos, with Smith-Schuster logging a 7-48-0 stat line off his eight targets. Another busy day figures to be in store for both players versus a Houston squad that's off to an 0-2 start following losses to AFC powerhouses Kansas City and Baltimore.