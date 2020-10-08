Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
As did Diontae Johnson (toe), essentially confirming that the duo's absence from practice Wednesday was maintenance-related. Smith-Schuster heads into Week 5 action with a 17/160/3 stat line through the Steelers' first three contests. He'll look to improve on his yardage rate Sunday against the 1-2-1 Eagles, who allowed San Francisco tight end George Kittle to rack up a staggering 15 catches for 183 yards and TD in Week 4.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Week 4 game postponed•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Scores third touchdown•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Practices in full Friday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice•