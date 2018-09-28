Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go in Week 4
Smith-Schuster (abdomen) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday night's game against the Ravens.
Smith-Schuster is easy to push play on in Week 4, considering that through the first three weeks of the season, he leads the Steelers with 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 356 yards (good for fifth in the NFL) and a TD.
