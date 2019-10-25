Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go

Smith-Schuster (illness) practiced fully Friday.

Smith-Schuster missed Thursday's practice, as he was under the weather. His return to a full session Friday paves the way for him to play and serve as the Steelers' No. 1 wide receiver Monday night against the Dolphins in what looks like a very favorable matchup for Pittsburgh's key skill players.

